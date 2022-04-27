Woman dies in three-vehicle crash in Bristol
An elderly woman has died in a crash involving three vehicles in Bristol.
It happened at traffic lights near Falcondale Road on Tuesday at 14:40 BST. The driver of one of the vehicles, a woman in her 70s, died at the scene.
Avon and Somerset Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of the collision.
The force confirmed the woman's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.
