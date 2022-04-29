Bristol police release pictures in city centre rape appeal
Police have released CCTV images as they hunt a rapist who attacked a teenage girl in Bristol.
Avon and Somerset officers want to track down a teenage boy in connection with the incident, which happened close to College Green on 26 June, 2021.
They also want to speak to two potential witnesses who were also caught on camera nearby.
Det Con Toby Hayes said "This was a truly awful offence on an innocent young girl.
"She was out socialising in Bristol city centre last summer when she met a boy who separated her from her friends and attacked her in an alleyway.
"We've worked tirelessly to investigate this incident but regrettably we are yet to identify the offender."
Det Con Hayes said police had avoided publicising the incident to protect those involved because of their ages, but now needed the public's help.
"We're releasing an image of a young man dressed all in black who we hope the public might be able to tell us who he is.
"We're also asking for the public's help to identify an adult and a young child in other images we're releasing as we think they may have witnessed part of the incident," he said.
The victim and her family had been given access to specialist support, Det Con Hayes added.
"What she went through was horrendous and I'd like to praise her for the bravery and courage she continues to show while we try to catch her attacker."
Anyone who recognises any of the three people in the images is asked to phone 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221144902.
