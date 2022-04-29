Woman in Bristol flat-fall death named as Shannon Beirne
A woman who fell to her death from a tower block in Bristol has been named as 25-year-old Shannon Beirne.
She was found at the foot of Lansdowne Court in Easton and died on 19 April. Police had prior contact with her and a police watchdog will now investigate.
A post-mortem examination established she died as a result of the fall.
A 43-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation. Police said the pair were known to each other.
