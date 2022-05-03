Joseph: Day: Police find body in missing man search
Police officers searching for a missing man said they had found a body.
Friends and family of Joseph Day, who was originally from New Zealand, raised the alarm as he had not been seen or heard from since Saturday evening.
The disappearance of the TV cameraman, who was last seen at about 20:45 BST on 30 April and lived in the Clifton area of Bristol, was described by family and friends as "very out of character".
A body was recovered from Avon Gorge earlier and next of kin have been told.
Mr Day was a former cameraman for New Zealand news network TVNZ, and his close friend Josh Tasman-Jones told Mr Day's former colleagues that he and many others had been "shaken up" by his disappearance.
Mr Tasman-Jones said that Mr Day's fiancee Kelsey Mulcahy, who had been away in London over the weekend, had last spoken to him on Saturday evening, but then returned to an empty house.
