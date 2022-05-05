Bristol mayor vote: polls open for referendum decision
- Published
Polls are open across Bristol as people prepare to cast their vote in the mayoral referendum.
Voters are being asked if they want to retain the current structure of directly-elected mayor and cabinet, which has been in place since 2012.
Alternatively they can vote to switch to a committee system in which decisions are made by groups of local councillors.
Polls will be open until 22:00 BST. The result will be announced overnight.
Bristol currently has a Labour mayor, Marvin Rees, who will hold the position until 2024, regardless of Thursday's result.
He was preceded by independent George Ferguson who was the first mayor when the system was switched in 2012.
