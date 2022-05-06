Grief in the pandemic film released
One of the women behind a film based on research into grief during the pandemic is hoping its release will help to inspire change.
Dr Lucy Selman, an associate professor at the University of Bristol, said 711 people bereaved between 16 March 2020 and 2 January 2021 completed a survey.
A film has been made based on some of their experiences.
Its online premiere was at noon and it will also be available to view afterwards.
Dr Selman, 43, said she wants the public to remember behind every death in the pandemic is a family who were not able to grieve in ways we would normally expect.
She said: "I hope there will now be increased understanding and empathy of what people went through, and that lessons will be learnt."
Dr Selman, who lives in Weston-super-Mare, said a common theme was the impact on mental health of not being allowed to be present when their loved ones died had, as well as the effects not being able to grieve with family and friends afterwards due to social distancing rules.
She said it was always her intention for the research to travel beyond the academic world, and alongside colleague Dr Emily Harrop from Cardiff University she approached artist Ellie Harrison to make the findings into a film.
Ms Harrison, 38, is a visual artist who runs The Grief Series website, where the film can be viewed.
She lost her own mother Maggie to cancer when she was 17, and her brother Jonathan drowned the following year. Four years later her father died.
Ms Harrison hopes that by talking about death it can help make dealing with loss more manageable for others.
She said: "Reading through the quotes of people who took part in the research it was incredible to hear their resilience and bravery."