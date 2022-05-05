Women in Bristol 'not taken seriously' amid HRT shortage
Women in need of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) are not being taken seriously, a patient has said.
The government issued temporary measures this week to limit the supply of HRT products in a UK-wide shortage.
Affected women have experienced symptoms including migraines, severe backpain and hot flushes.
Jenny Shaw from Bristol said her pharmacist treated her as if her "medication was a luxury" when she asked for help.
"The way he spoke to me, he didn't understand why that was potentially so catastrophic for me. I genuinely felt real panicky," she said.
"I did what a lot of women do and went on my Facebook and Instagram and actually was asking people if they could tide me over.
She said her pharmacist was soon able to give her a replacement "which was great", but felt disappointed when the pharmacist told her, "it is better than nothing" and seemed to guess a dosage.
"I said, 'I can't believe you are treating me as if HRT is a luxury medication'. It felt like it wasn't being taken seriously," she added.
Demand for HRT medications, Oestrogel, Ovestin cream and some Premique tablets, has risen with a 38% increase in the number of prescription items over the last seven years, according to the Department for Health and Social Care.
Talking Menopause director Sarah Davies said women who "really depend" on Oestrogel are "not able to function without it".
"By not using this product for a day, even a few days, it means some of their symptoms can come back," she said.
"We have heard of women who have literally been talking to friends and borrowing Oestrogel and buying it on the black market.
"I even heard of somebody who had flown to Spain to get the Oestrogel over there," she added.
Officials say anyone who is worried about access to HRT should speak to their doctor.
