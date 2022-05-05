Men charged in Gloucester Services chewing gum heist
- Published
Two men have been charged with alleged making off with £125,000 worth of chewing gum from a lorry.
The heist happened at Gloucester Services on the M5, between junctions 12 and 11a, on Wednesday morning.
Ellis Benecke, 19, of Aysgarth Road, Leeds, has been charged with theft of the gum from a vehicle and possession of cannabis.
Keon Sanderson, 18, of Fieldhead Parade, Birstall, Batley, faces the same charges.
Mr Sanderson has also been charged with being suspected to have driven a vehicle and failing to provide a breath test or specimen for analysis.
The pair have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court later.
Police said two men were seen taking items from a HGV and loading them into a lorry before driving away.
The lorry then failed to stop for officers on the M5 and was abandoned on the A40 Golden Valley bypass, before a chase involving police dogs.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk