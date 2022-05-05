'Sober' music event series launches in Bristol
An alcohol-free music event hopes to "create a new space" for people recovering from addiction and those who do not drink alcohol.
Bristol Sober Spaces is launching its first event at the Bristol Beacon.
The event on Thursday is part of a series of "sober" events across the country.
A bar owner and recovering addict who gave his name as JJ believes sober events could be "the future" for those in recovery.
He said: "The event is about making people aware that there are alternatives to getting intoxicated.
"In this country we have a really weird relationship with pub culture, every social event is centred around alcohol."
Bristol Sober Spaces is a collaborative project between Bristol Drugs Project, a drugs and alcohol support service, and Not Saints, a record label aimed at supporting those in recovery.
The National Lottery awarded Not Saints a funding grant to develop a regular performance-based night out in seven locations around the UK.
Chris De Banks, director of Not Saints, said he wants the series of events to be "the bridge" between people finding sobriety and having a night out.
"We want people to have a good old-fashioned night out without the triggers and barriers that people in recovery can face."
"We truly believe that recovery and sobriety in the UK are one community that should come together regularly and celebrate all that we have to offer."
The Bristol Beacon will be hosting regular "sober" events in Bristol, and the night will include a range of live music.