Bristol man jailed for historical child sexual abuse
A man convicted of historical child sexual abuse has been jailed for abuse that began when he was a juvenile.
Matthew Mills of Hartcliffe, Bristol continued the abuse into adulthood until the victim learned it was wrong in her sex education classes at school.
He was sentenced to 12 years in jail with two additional years to be spent on licence and also faces an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.
Mills, 36, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on 5 May.
A seven-day trial began on 25 April after he denied committing several sexual offences, but jurors found Mills, of Briscoes Avenue, guilty of all eight counts:
- Two counts of gross indecency with a child
- Two counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child
- Two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity
- Attempted rape of a child
- Assault by penetration
Judge Peter Blair said Mills' offences were "utterly vile" and reflected grooming behaviour.
"The child began to understand that this was wrong through sex education classes at secondary school," he said.
"She has had to come to court and relive her experiences which is hugely distressing for her.
"I bear in mind that you were immature and a young man at the time of these offences.
"This lasted a period of time when you knew what you were doing was wrong."
'No remorse'
Avon and Somerset Police case officer Det Con Lucy Bryant said the "courage and bravery" of the victim was "incredible throughout investigation and trial".
"For years Matthew Mills pretended to be someone he wasn't.
"But the truth is now known to everyone and he has shown no remorse for what he put his victim through," she said.
"She [the victim] herself has said that she is thankful to the police and prosecution team.
"She has lived with this crippling trauma all her life and feels like she has finally escaped the prison he has put her in; now it is finally his turn."
