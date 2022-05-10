Bristol: Paddle attack on boy now classed as racially motivated
- Published
An attack on a boy in Bristol who was struck with an oar is now being treated as a racially motivated assault.
Police officers were called to Conham River Park on 26 March after a woman pushed Antwon, 12, during a dispute and hit him with the paddle.
According to police she said she acted in self-defence and his family was told no further action would be taken.
But the force said after reviewing the case and meeting Antwon's family, it now wanted to hear from witnesses.
In a statement, Avon and Somerset Police said the initial decision to take no action was "based on evidence gathered at the time".
"A review was immediately launched after senior officers became aware of the decision to close this case with no further action being taken, following public concern," it added.
On Monday, the force's Bristol commander, Supt Mark Runacres, along with Ch Insp Mike Buck and a community leader met Antwon and his father Tyran to apologise for the family initially being informed by letter that no action would be taken.
Ch Insp Buck added: "We're extremely grateful to the boy's father for agreeing to meet us and we had a constructive conversation in which we answered his questions and give him assurances about this review and what it means.
"We have complete empathy with his family and listened carefully to what he had to say. We gave him a full commitment to carrying out a comprehensive and thorough review and to keep him updated about its progress.
"We've re-classified this incident as being racially motivated and we have a detective sergeant leading the review, with oversight from a senior officer.
Responding, Tyran said it was important his son "saw justice" for what had happened: "An adult should not be going for kids like that."
Warning: Graphic image below
Antwon, who is from Bristol, had been at a birthday gathering in the park and some children in his group were reportedly throwing mud at boats in the water when the woman confronted them.
During an altercation, she then struck Antwon with a paddle.
Tyran said when he approached the woman she was apologetic and told him she had called the police herself after "seeing red".
She was arrested at the scene, but later de-arrested, Avon and Somerset Police said.
