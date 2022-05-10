Police search houses for missing Bristol teen
Published
Officers searching for a missing 15-year-old have been conducting house-to-house searches and handing out leaflets in the area she was last spotted in.
Madison, known as Maddie, has not been seen since she left her home in Southmead, Bristol, on Tuesday 26 April when she said she was off to the shops.
Avon and Somerset Police said they were "increasingly concerned" about her welfare.
Det Insp Stuart Toms said Maddie was "at risk" of being exploited.
Det Insp Toms said: "(Maddie) is a vulnerable teenage girl who is at risk of being exploited and we urgently need the public's help to locate her and make sure she's OK.
"Maddie - if you see this please let someone know you're safe and well.
"Your family, foster parents and friends are worried about you."
He added: "Maddie is very active on social media but she changes her accounts frequently.
"As well as appealing to anyone who might see Maddie to contact us, we're also keen to hear from anyone who sees her online to get in touch.
"Maddie is known to use social media to meet new people who provide her with money and a place to stay, but she changes her accounts frequently."
Anyone who sees the missing teen is asked to call 999.
