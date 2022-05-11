Maddie Thomas: Police suspect missing Bristol girl has been abducted
- Published
Police say they believe a missing 15-year-old girl has been abducted.
Madison Thomas, known as Maddie, has not been seen since she left her home in Southmead, Bristol, on 26 April, telling her family she was going to the shops.
Avon and Somerset Police began conducting house-to-house searches in the streets near her home on Tuesday.
"We are now treating this case as a child abduction," said Det Insp Laura Miller.
Maddie is a child in foster care and was last seen 15 days ago by her carers, with no confirmed sightings since.
"When Maddie has previously gone missing she has been found in the company of adult men and it is mainly due to this history that we believe she is likely to currently be with someone," said Det Insp Miller.
"Maddie is a child in foster care, no-one has permission to keep her from her carers. She is vulnerable and at risk of being taken advantage of.
"We're really concerned about her safety and have a dedicated team working extremely hard to locate her."
Det Insp Miller said the "circumstances of her disappearance are deeply worrying for us, her family and her carers".
"Maddie - if you see this please contact us if you can to let us know you're safe. Everyone is worried about you," the officer added.
It is believed Maddie could be "anywhere in the country", may have changed her hair colour or may no longer be going by her name.
Officers have carried out CCTV inquiries in the Southmead area where she was last seen.
"If you have met someone online, at a shopping centre or fast-food restaurant that looks like Maddie, please contact police," said Det Insp Miller.
Anyone who sees the missing teen, who is described as being around 5ft (1.5m) tall, with shoulder-length brown hair, is asked to call 999.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk