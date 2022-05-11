Bristol: Moped rider injured in 4x4 collision
A moped rider has been taken to hospital suffering from a head and leg injury after a collision in Bristol.
Emergency crews were called to the scene of the crash, at the junction of Victoria Street and Counterslip in Redcliffe, at about 18:05 BST.
The crash involved the moped and a 4x4 vehicle, according to police.
A police spokesperson said: "Emergency services are at the scene and one man is being treated in hospital for his injuries."
Victoria Street remained closed and drivers were advised to avoid entering the area between Bristol Bridge and Temple Meads station, officers added.
