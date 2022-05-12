Bristol petrol station siege: Man admits attempted murder
- Published
A man has admitted attempted murder following a stabbing at a petrol station.
Paul Miller, 53, of no fixed address, was charged after the stabbing at a Morrisons Daily petrol station in Hengrove Way, Bristol on 9 September.
He appeared before Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Liam Kittlety.
Miller was remanded to the secure hospital Broadmoor and is due to be sentenced on 9 June.
The attack in September prompted an armed response from police and staff at the shop hid in a safe room.
Officers were at the scene within five minutes of being alerted shortly after 07:00 BST.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.