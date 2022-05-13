M49 oil spill and three-vehicle crash closes southbound lanes

National Highways
National Highways said it was working to get traffic moving again

The M49 is closed southbound after a three-vehicle crash and oil spill shortly after 16:00 BST.

Avon and Somerset Police said five people were injured and there was a large oil spill across the carriageway.

South Western Ambulance and the air ambulance were called to the scene. Two people were taken to Southmead Hospital and three others were assessed.

The crash is adding to congestion caused by a broken down lorry on the nearby M5.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics