Government supports Bristol campaign against sexual harassment
- Published
The government would not "hesitate" in introducing a new law to crackdown on spiking, a minister has said.
During a visit to Bristol, safeguarding minister Rachel MacLean claimed "if there is a need for a new crime in statute" one would be introduced.
She spoke as Avon and Somerset Constabulary said it has had 614 reports of spiking since January.
The MP also said police "need to investigate" and "prosecute if necessary".
Ms MacLean spoke after BBC Points West heard from dozens of women in Bristol who believed their drinks had been spiked on nights out.
One woman said: "I slumped to the floor, I couldn't speak, I could ask for help, I couldn't move and I had to be taken home. It was really scary."
In March, Bristol City Council was given £282,000 of Home Office funding to improve safety for those on a night out.
Night-time economy advisor Carly Heath said: "One hundred and fifty four venues have drink testing kits inside their venues.
"If anybody thinks that they've been spiked, they can come forward to the bar and we actually have a process to be able to test those drinks and alert the police so that we can help people in that moment."
As part of the campaign, 1,000 night-time economy workers are set to receive training in recognising sexual harassment.
Two glow-in-the-dark murals were painted on buildings around Castle Park to highlight unacceptable behaviour.
One of the murals quotes research suggesting 97% of women in the UK have experienced sexual harassment.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk