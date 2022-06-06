Bristol Circle of Brotherhood tackles toxic behaviour by helping men talk
By Jasmine Ketibuah-Foley
Broadcast Journalist
- Published
A men's group has been tackling toxic masculinity by celebrating what it describes as "authentic masculinity".
Bristol brothers Samora Yeboah, Keita Yeboah and their friends started The Bristol Circle of Brotherhood in 2020 as an online support group.
They now organise monthly meets where men are encouraged to release feelings and connect with others.
Podcaster Seb Whitehouse said the group helped to pull him out of a "disconnected emotional turbulence".
Group co-founder Samora Yeboah said: "Authentic masculinity looks very different to patriarchal masculinity and toxic masculinity.
"Masculinity inherently is not, controlling, aggressive or destructive, but with a lack of male role models and support networks.
"Instead a lot of people are stuck in this boy-like framework of thinking that can be labelled as sexist, and toxic and aggressive."
Each session looks at topics such as father figures and addiction.
Mr Yeboah said people aged between 20 and 60 years have been taking part.
Participants have to pay £12 per session but concessions are made for people on a lower wage bracket.
Podcaster Seb Whitehouse, 32, said he joined the group in January after feeling a disconnected "emotional turbulence" due to unprocessed grief and difficult life events.
"I think men not sharing their emotions was probably useful back in the hunter gatherer days and is maybe where it stems from," he said.
"I don't think the rhetoric around toxic masculinity and shaming men is helpful because it's more complicated than that.
"Understanding you're not alone in your suffering has helped me and is powerful
"So what the Circle of Brotherhood has started is really valuable. My experience with the group has been really raw and honest.
"Men have a high suicide rate, so any sort of medium through which men can open up is a blessing."
Mr Yeboah said the "profound sharing" has also helped him grow.
"Most of the guys say 'I've never had a space where I feel so seen and so heard and it's quite sad, because that should just be a fundamental thing," Mr Yeboah added.
The group will be looking for charity funding in the future to continue its work.
