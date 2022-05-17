Wild Place Project puts down injured zebra foal

Wild Place Project
Wallace was less than two months old when he was critically injured running into a gate

A zebra foal that ran into a gate and critically injured itself at a zoo in Bristol has been put down.

The Wild Place Project said in a statement: "It is with great sadness we share the death of our beloved Wallace".

The foal was less than two months old when it ran at speed into a gate last week.

After examining the animal, the zoo's veterinary team said it had decided to put Wallace to sleep.

Wild Place Project
The zoo said it was keeping a close eye on the foal's parents since the foal's death

Wallace was born over the Easter weekend to mother Florence and father, Peter.

In a statement the zoo said: "He brought so much joy to our keepers, our wider team of staff and volunteers, and our visitors."

It said zoo keepers from the animal team were keeping a close eye on Wallace's parents.

