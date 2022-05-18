Weston-super-Mare arson attacks damage 14 vehicles
Around 14 cars and a bin have been damaged following a spate of arson attacks early on Wednesday morning.
Firefighters and police were called out to Wooler Road in Weston-super-Mare, between 3:59 BST and 5:50 BST.
Avon and Somerset Police said no one has been injured and do not believe the attacks were targeted.
The forced confirmed fires were also reported in Gerard Road, Arundell Road, Upper Church Road, Cecil Road and Kewstoke Road.
It will be reviewing CCTV and carrying out house-to-house enquiries during the investigation.
Avon Fire and Rescue Service said it is "disappointed" and determined to work with police to bring the perpetrator to justice.
A spokeswoman for Avon Fire and Rescue said: "Not only is starting a fire deliberately a crime that can carry a significant sentence, but our crews would potentially be unable to get to another emergency.
"It is so disappointing to see so many fires started deliberately in our communities.
"For anyone thinking about starting a deliberate fire, we warn them against it. We work with the police on a regular basis and we will help bring you to justice."
