Volunteering in Ukraine brought 'tear to my eye'
- Published
A man who spent more than two months helping refugees at the Ukrainian border and completing aid trips said there was still "so much to be done".
Kev Draper, 66, from Keynsham, Somerset, has returned from his third trip transporting medical supplies, food, petrol and support to refugees and military teams.
Mr Draper said watching the conflict on the news "brought a tear to his eye" and he felt fortunate to help.
"There is so much more I can do."
Mr Draper said while providing aid to refugees he had seen "so many people with this blank look on their face".
"I've never experienced anything like it," he said.
"I have four grandsons so I know how noisy they [children] can be but I've never seen so many quiet children in one place ever."
He said the first time he travelled into Ukraine to supply aid "was quite scary".
"I was carrying 200 air beds to deliver to a school which was taking in refugees on a stopover.
"My Satnav went down and I arrived into a military camp by mistake. I was 31km (19.8 miles) from the Russian border."
Another time he said: "It was curfew time and I had no where to sleep, so some nuns put me up for the night in their monastery.
"The next morning I was having breakfast with 26 nuns, which was interesting."
Some of the kit he transported included boxes with bone saws, breathing equipment and penicillin.
"I was thinking this is probably going to the front line or an emergency hospital, he added.
Mr Draper said talking about his experience helps people understand how much assistance is still needed in Ukraine and for refugees.
He added: "I was determined not to just sit in Keynsham watching it on the news and it makes me happy to be able to help... it brings a tear to my eye."
He said he will return as soon as he can and continue helping.
Mr Draper, his wife Mae and their daughter are hosting a Ukrainian mother and her teenage child.
Mrs Draper said she was looking forward to the moment they arrive, adding: "We hope they like the house and the UK and hope we can be a friend, a friend for life."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk