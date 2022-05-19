Bristol Kill the Bill protest: Kadeem Yarde cleared of riot
A 24-year-old man has been found not guilty of riot during a Kill the Bill protest in Bristol.
Kadeem Yarde, of Bideford, Devon, pleaded not guilty to one count of riot and one count of violent disorder related to the protest in March 2021.
He was cleared of both charges by a jury at Bristol Crown Court in a trial lasting one week.
Mr Yarde is the first person to be cleared of all charges following the disorder in Bristol city centre.
A total of fifteen people have been jailed in relation to the riots outside Bridewell Police Station.
Two people are awaiting sentencing and one person has been given a hospital order.
