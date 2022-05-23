Bristol charity collecting school uniforms for refugees
- Published
A charity has launched an appeal for school uniforms for Ukrainian children arriving in Bristol.
Bristol City Council has asked Aid Box Community to prepare essentials for school-aged children arriving under the government's refugee scheme.
The charity has also launched a crowdfunding campaign because of the "huge demand" for its services from refugees from Afghanistan and Ukraine.
Free shop manager Clare Chislett said: "We've had crisis after crisis".
"We had hundreds of Afghan families arriving, now we've got the Ukrainian families arriving and we just have a huge increase in our demand," she added.
Aid Box Community is asking for packs containing school uniforms and other school essentials.
Ms Chislett said - ideally - the items should be in a rucksack that is "age appropriate for that child".
She added: "A little welcome note, some stationery if you feel like putting it in would be absolutely lovely".
They will not collect uniform with school logos on.
"Huge demand"
The charity, which also provides a befriending scheme and activity groups, has already extended its free shop opening hours to five days a week.
"We've had 300 people arriving (locally) under the government scheme and many more Ukrainian refugees arriving via their own means," said Ms Chislett.
"So there's been a huge demand on our services and one of the things is we are seeing a lot of children.
"We just need to keep our services going and expand them."
Ms Chislett said, apart from uniforms for children, the charity desperately needed trainers for all ages.
"Our shelves are bare," she added.
People can drop clearly-labelled rucksacks containing uniforms, along with any other donations, to Aid Box Community, on Cheltenham Road, Bristol, between 11:00 and 15:00 BST on weekdays.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk