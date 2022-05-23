Kill the Bill Bristol rioter who set fire to police van jailed
A man who set fire to a police vehicle during a riot has been jailed for five years.
Matthew O'Neill was filmed placing lit items under the vehicle during disorder that followed a Kill the Bill protest in Bristol on 21 March, 2021.
The 31-year-old was also filmed using a police riot shield to fan the flames and smashing the front window of a police van with a chair.
He admitted one charge of riot and one of arson in April.
Avon and Somerset Police said O'Neill, of Horfield, also used a police shield and baton to attack officers and caused damage to the front of Bridewell Street Police Station.
During a sentencing hearing earlier at Bristol Crown Court, Judge James Patrick said O'Neill was part of a group that "hijacked" a peaceful protest that became "became aggressive in an immediate, menacing and threatening way".
'Wanton violence'
He added: "Officers were struck, spat on, kicked and punched, and dragged into the crowd away from their colleagues.
"They were dehumanised throughout this disorder.
"Operationally this was a very difficult situation to police. Your behaviour was criminal and far exceeded anything that can be described as a lawful protest.
"By your plea, you accept that you were part of at least 12 people causing, threatening or using violence against police officers.
"The incident caused serious distress, damage and a considerable amount of expense which needs to be paid by the public purse."
Det Supt James Riccio said: "Matthew O'Neill chose to use the uncontrollable weapon of fire during the wanton violence he engaged in on that night.
"The change in plea on what would have been the first day of his trial is testament to the compelling visual evidence against him, meticulously collated by our team of investigators."
