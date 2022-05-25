Upfest 2022: Festival returns to Bristol after Covid

Some pieces, like this by Ant Carver, have been painted in advance of the festival

Europe's largest street art festival is to return for the first time since 2019.

Upfest, which takes place in south Bristol, features murals being painted on houses and businesses by artists from across the world.

One of this year's murals shows Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky as Superman.

The festival is marking its 15th year since being started by a handful of artists painting together in a yard.

This year more than 400 street artists from 50 countries will take part.

Karl Read created this portrait of President Zelensky of Ukraine
Some of the biggest buildings in the area are having fresh murals painted on them
Artist goin.art painted this piece, called The Love Fighter, on West Street

Upfest co-founder Steve Hayles said it had been an "absolute pleasure" to watch new murals being created this week.

"Watching the brilliant work come to life before your eyes is just amazing as always and we're proud to be hosting artists from all over the world as well as from right here in Bristol."

One of the larger sites used at Upfest is the side of The Tobacco Factory
The free festival involves murals across Bedminster, Southville and Ashton in south Bristol

The main festival was not held in 2020 or 2021 because of the pandemic, although Upfest did work with artists on other projects such as an all-female series.

Many of the larger murals on the streets of Bedminster, Ashton and Southville are already being worked on ahead of the official start on Saturday.

Swindon artist Caryn Koh created this mural on the side of a pub

Murals will also feature in the Bristol City football ground at Ashton Gate and also in Greville Smyth Park.

Sophie Mess, who has been chosen to paint one of the largest walls - on the side of The Tobacco Factory on North Street - said it was a "complete privilege" to be given such a high-profile space.

"It's such an iconic, legendary wall here in Bristol, so I am very, very happy and chuffed to be painting it," she said.

Sophie Mess' huge floral-themed artwork will be completed ahead of the weekend

