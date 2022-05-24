Man from Bristol due in court over sexual offences
- Published
A man from Bristol is due to appear in court after being charged with a number of sexual offences.
A 27-year-old is accused of four counts of sexual assault on a woman and one of recording an image under clothing without consent.
The charges come following a police investigation into a number of reported incidents in the south Bristol area since the start of March.
The man is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates Court later.
