Six South West football fans banned from attending matches
Six football fans including a 16-year-old have been banned from attending matches due to their poor behaviour.
The five men and were fined and issued with banning orders at Bristol Magistrates' Court after pleading guilty to offences this season.
Avon and Somerset Police's football unit has worked alongside football clubs in dealing with problems.
"It's important fans understand their actions have consequences," said Insp Mark Nicholson.
"There have been several incidents in recent weeks up and down the country of football fans running onto pitches and being violent towards players.
"Rightly, that has been condemned across the football community."
The five men were fans of Bristol City, Bristol Rovers, Bournemouth and Yeovil. The incidents that led to the bans took place at Ashton Gate, the Memorial Stadium and Huish Park.
Banning orders
The force confirmed the men had been fined and were handed banning orders of between three and five years for offences committed at games this season.
The force also revealed a teenager had been cautioned and was given a fixed-period ban from attending matches over a pitch invasion on 7 May.
The announcement comes less than a week after a Nottingham Forest fan was jailed for 24 weeks for assaulting Sheffield United forward Billy Sharp during the Championship play-off semi-final second leg.
"Violence and disorder have no place in our game and the EFL is pleased to see these individuals brought to justice through definitive action," said Bob Eastwood, the EFL's security and operations advisor.
"It is vital to demonstrate that there are consequences for criminal behaviour at football so we are grateful to Avon and Somerset Police for prioritising their investigations which we have been happy to assist."
