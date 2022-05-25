Southmead Ranch playground gets DIY SOS makeover
An adventure playground that has been plagued by vandals and arson attacks has been successfully rebuilt.
The Ranch playground in the centre of Southmead in Bristol was originally built in the 1950s.
It was taken over by a development trust in 2019 and kept open by the support of the local community.
The playground has now been rebuilt and transformed by the BBC DIY SOS team and the work will now be featured on the BBC1 programme.
An army of local volunteers and skilled tradespeople helped give it a complete makeover.
Will Dorney used to play at The Ranch as a child and now works with the trust helping run it.
"It's so important for young people to have a place to come and play, a safe place where they can come and make friends, get experiences, learn new things, and build up their social skills," said Mr Dorney.
