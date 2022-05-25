Lydney man shook baby causing permanent brain damage
- Published
A man who shook a one month-old baby so hard it suffered lifelong brain damage has been jailed.
Gloucester Crown Court heard the child will be disabled for the rest of their life as a result of the head injury caused by Philip Levins.
Levins, 30, of St Mary's Square, Lydney, was looking after the child at the mother's home in October 2018, the court was told.
Judge Michael Cullum jailed Levins for two years and nine months.
Prosecutor Catherine Flint told the court the child was injured on Tuesday, 30 October, 2018 while their mother was out.
"When the child's mother returned home at 11.30pm, Levins told her there was something wrong with the baby and asked her if this was normal," said Ms Flint.
"She said the baby was as white as a ghost and was floppy in her arms. The child was trying to cry, but was unable to as it was gasping for air."
An ambulance was called, and the mother went to get help from a neighbour, she added.
"On their arrival, paramedics found the baby was very calm, which was alarming under the circumstances. They also found unexplained marks on the baby's body."
Levins stated he had tripped over a shoe while carrying the baby from another room but he said he had protected the child while he stumbled.
Paramedics noticed Levins "didn't show any emotion" while explaining details to them, Ms Flint said.
Baby 'violently shaken'
The child was taken to hospital, where the mother was told there was a significant traumatic injury to the baby's head and it was suffering from bleeding on the brain.
Two consultants concluded the bleed on the brain, along with a fractured collarbone were consistent with the baby being "violently shaken", Ms Flint said.
Levins was arrested the following day. He later pleaded guilty to one charge that, having responsibility for a baby, he wilfully assaulted/ill treated the child in a manner likely to cause it unnecessary suffering or injury to health.
The court was told the child, who is now four years old, is "happy" but is suffering from developmental delays and has seizures.
The child is also having problems in processing language and meaning and is not yet verbally communicating.
'Life-long disability'
Jennifer Tallentire, defending, said Levins has been "on a journey towards taking responsibility for his offending" and he now suggested he had lost his temper at the time.
"He does not repent on his guilty plea. He is somebody who would accept professional help," Ms Tallentire said.
Jailing Levens, the judge said: "The child has life-long injuries and a life-long disability as a result of your brief moment of shaking the child severely.
"That is something you will have to live with this for the rest of your life."
He added the child's mother "must not feel any blame or responsibility" for Levins' actions.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk