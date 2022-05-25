Consultation on 1,500 homes near Bristol Temple Meads
A new consultation has been launched over plans for 1,500 new homes near a major rail station.
Bristol City Council says the homes could be built between York Road and Totterdown close to Temple Meads.
Part of the Temple Quarter project which contains proposals for 10,000 new homes, the scheme would create 500 jobs and public spaces, the council says.
The proposed plans also include a potential new southern entrance to Temple Meads station.
"Our regeneration plans for Temple Quarter and St Philip's Marsh are unashamedly ambitious as we plan for the homes, jobs and public spaces that Bristol needs," said Mayor Marvin Rees, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
"The proposals for Mead Street in this development brief represent the next stage of this exciting project and reflect the need to bring new homes and jobs to the city, while tackling the challenges of the climate and ecological emergencies.
"Mead Street is ideally located to take on these challenges, close to Temple Meads station and walking distance from jobs and leisure in the city centre.
"We want people from across the city to have their say on the ideas set out here, so that we can create a new neighbourhood that meets Bristolians' needs for the future."
Two drop-in events will be held in June where people can find out more about the development.
