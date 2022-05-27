Monkeypox: Three people vaccinated in Bristol and Exeter
At least three people in the South West have been vaccinated against monkeypox following close contact with an infected person.
Two people from Exeter and one person in Bristol received a smallpox vaccine after potential exposure to the virus.
Health bosses in the region are gearing up for an increase in cases and have made plans for community testing and potential hospital admissions.
No confirmed cases have been identified yet in the South West.
Stuart Walker, medical director of University Hospitals Bristol and Weston, said people had been potentially exposed to monkeypox elsewhere, and then had come back to the South West, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
There have been a total number of 101 confirmed cases in England since 7 May.
Monkeypox is caused by the monkeypox virus, a member of the same family of viruses as smallpox, although it is much less severe and experts say chances of infection are low.
Speaking at a meeting of the hospitals' trust board on Friday, Prof Walker said health bosses were working through how to provide testing, vaccinations and prepare for potential hospital admissions if patients became seriously ill.
Smallpox vaccinations, which are used to vaccinate against monkeypox, are being administered in two centres in the South West, in Exeter and Bristol.
Testing has been proposed to take place mainly in sexual health clinics, because of the link with cases.
"If we were to have individuals presenting with confirmed monkeypox, or a very probable case, there is a system in place for mostly managing patients in isolation at home," Prof Walker added.
"There hasn't been an individual yet in the UK who has had a very serious illness with monkeypox, but if admission were required that would currently be to Royal Free (Hospital in London) or Newcastle."
The UK Health Security Agency said monkeypox symptoms include new rashes or lesions on any part of the body, and anybody who develops these symptoms should contact a sexual health clinic immediately, and limit their contact with others.
