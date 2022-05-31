Brislington death: Four men in court after one man dies and six others injured
- Published
Four men have appeared in court after one man died and six others were injured during an outbreak of violence in Bristol.
The four have each been charged with one count of violent disorder and appeared at Bristol Magistrates Court on Saturday.
It follows an outbreak of violence in the city's Brislington area on 24 May.
Three of the men who appeared in court were from London, as was the man in his 30s who died.
He was stabbed and died on the way to hospital.
The defendants who appeared in court on Saturday were; Sadik Lleshi, 34, of Culvert Road, Tottenham, London, Brikel Palaj, 32, of Heavitree Road, London, Kastriot Mhillaj, 34, of no fixed address and Rinush Behari, 32, of Bunton Street, London.
The four defendants were remanded in custody and will next appear at Bristol Crown Court on 27 June.
As part of the investigation, led by Avon and Somerset Police's Major Crime Investigation Team, two other men, aged 18 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and have been released on bail.
One other man arrested in connection with the investigation remains in hospital for treatment.
Officers have also seized a total of six vehicles for forensic examination.
