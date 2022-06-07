Bristol book helps teachers become anti-racist educators
Educators need to understand representation and challenge their thinking, a teacher has said.
Aisha Thomas' book Representation Matters, helps teachers make sure a pupil's "racialised experience is not a barrier" to their learning.
The project was spurred on by a Runnymeade report on racial disparities in Bristol which was released in 2017.
Bristol teachers said the book will help educators "move beyond tokenism", but feels there is "still a way to go".
In the book, 22 children, retired educators and teachers share their experiences in the classroom.
Former Bristol pupil Shaheim Minzie, 17, who features in the book said if representation in education does not change, people will be left feeling like they are "not deserving of being a part of mainstream society".
"Because of a lack of representation I felt like I had to split myself into two," he said.
"At home, with my Jamaican Patois-speaking parents, I could embrace my black identity but in school I could only express my British side.
"I really want to say thank you to Aisha. I hope the book helps to change things."
Bristol teacher of 20 years Lana Crosbie said the education system "needs to be changed".
"I do think over the last three or four years there has been an appetite for equality as a whole and within that racial justice in schools. Bit there's still a way to go," she said.
"We all know about what happened to child Q, about disproportionate exclusions of people from black backgrounds.
"Aisha's book is a positive example of what representation means, it isn't just about having a tokenistic brown or black person in the environment.
"As educators we can either use our platforms positively or continue to roll through the status quo."
Ms Thomas said the book "isn't supposed to solve people's problems".
"It challenges thinking and allows educators to question who they are and how they show up," she said.
"Learning for inner city people should be just as good as all of the other top schools. I want to make sure their racialised experience is not a barrier.
"This isn't a white issue, or a black issue its an us issue and the only way it will improve is if we work together."
