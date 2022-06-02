Queen’s Jubilee birthday honours: Sex victim work rewarded
- Published
A chief constable has been awarded for her commitment to improving police responses to rape and serious sexual offences (RASSO).
The Chief Constable of Avon and Somerset Police Sarah Crew, was appointed as the force's first female head in November 2021.
She now also leads in a national RASSO role and has been described as "caring, victim-focussed leader".
Ms Crew said receiving the award from The Queen's "is truly humbling".
In 2009, she played an instrumental role in negotiating the creation of The Bridge Sexual Assault Referral Centre, which supports more than 400 rape and sexual assault survivors every year.
In 2010, she founded Operation Bluestone in Bristol - a multi-agency approach to RASSO offences, which in its first year resulted in detection rates improving by a quarter, and the rate of victims declining to prosecute falling by 38 per cent.
Avon and Somerset Police said this work was pivotal in preventing offences and "improving under-reporting from groups including sex workers and BAME communities".
Ms Crew said: "Receiving such recognition is truly humbling. The fact that it is Platinum Jubilee year makes it even more so.
"In truth, this award is a mark of the dedicated work of many people over many years, fellow officers and staff as well as colleagues in other organisations, in the voluntary sector and in our communities.
"I am honoured to accept it on their behalf and because it gives me the opportunity to bring to wider attention their selfless efforts and achievements in the service of others.
"I say thank you and pay tribute to the fantastic people with whom I have had the privilege to work on some truly transformational and life changing projects."
