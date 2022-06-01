Brislington death: Two more people to appear in court
- Published
Two more men are due to appear in court in connection with an incident which saw a man fatally stabbed and six others injured in Bristol.
Radian Lika, 35, and Nikola Palaj, 28, both from London, have been charged with violent disorder and are due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
It follows an outbreak of violence in the city's Brislington area on 24 May.
Four men appeared at the court on Saturday for the same offence.
The man who died was from London and aged in his 30s.
He was stabbed on Bloomfield Road, Brislington, and died on the way to hospital.
The charges against Mr Lika, of Watkinson Road, Islington and Mr Palaj of Heavitree Road, London, mean six people have now been charged in connection with the incident.
The four men who appeared in court on Saturday were remanded in custody to next appear at Bristol Crown Court on 27 June.
Two people remain on bail after being arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
