Clifton Down sex assault: Bristol police release CCTV image
Police are asking for help to identify a man shown on CCTV, after two women were sexually assaulted in a shop.
Officers said the sexual assault by touching happened at Sainsbury's in Clifton Down Shopping Centre, Bristol, on 3 March between 12:00 to 13:00 BST. The offender was chased away by staff.
Avon and Somerset Police said the person in the CCTV image may have information to help the inquiry.
He is described as being black, in his mid-20s, with dark facial hair.
He wore a black hat, black jeans, a black puffer jacket and had a black rucksack.
Anyone who can help identify him is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5222051675.
