Bristol: CCTV released in rape investigation
- Published
Detectives investigating a rape have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to.
The incident happened on Newfoundland Street, in Bristol, at 21.00 BST on Thursday, 17 March.
The victim met her attacker on Stapleton Road in Easton, and then walked towards the bridge on Newfoundland Street where the incident took place.
Officers are asking for the public's help in identifying the man.
Det Cons Paul Sell, who is investigating for Avon and Somerset Police, said they were supporting the victim.
"She has shown great strength through the investigation, and we hope this appeal will bring us a step closer to giving the victim closure," he added.
"We believe the man in the CCTV image can help aid our enquiries and would like anyone with information to come forward."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk