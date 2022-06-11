Photography project captures life in Bristol care homes
By Harriet Robinson
Reporter
- Published
A photography project in Bristol is documenting the diversity of life in care homes.
Portraits of Care worked with three Bristol care homes to help staff create unique portraits of their residents to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The 47 images are being displayed at an exhibition at the Royal Photographic Society in Bristol from 11 June.
Workshop leader Colin Moody said "communal well-being" was really important to the project.
"I've always worked with lots of community groups and charities and things that really get under the surface and embed within community space.
"That's where all the interesting stuff happens," said Mr Moody, a photographer himself.
He said the idea was to take the project to people whose "wellbeing would benefit, skillset would go up".
The project is part of the Royal Photographic Society's new campaign Photography For Everyone.
Through a series of workshops and tutorials led by Mr Moody, the care teams were supported to make creative and meaningful images of residents, while they reflected on their memories of Queen Elizabeth II.
The Queen was the Royal Photographic Society's Patron for 67 years, from 1952 to 2019.
Marcia Ellington, social engagement and well-being manager at Bristol Care Home Group, said the project had a "significant impact" in the homes.
"There was a wonderful atmosphere and both residents and staff were so inspired to start taking pictures of their daily lives and to show off their new skills."
David Handford, a care home resident at Glebe House, was inspired to take photos in the garden.
"It's very flattering to have pictures of me displayed at the Royal Photographic Society and it's nice that the public get to see how people get on in care homes," he said.
The photos aim to show the parallels between the lives of the elders and "our amazing monarch", said Mr Moody.
"It was quite powerful to see some of the images that Marcia took of just someone simply waving from a bus window and the shadow on the window looks a little bit like a crown.
"I don't know if she noticed it, but I certainly did and I thought wow."
The photos will be displayed from 11 June at the Royal Photographic Society and can already be viewed online. They will then be handed out to the people involved in the project.
"This is photography for everyone," said Mr Moody.
"Regardless of ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, age or any other aspect of your background, it's important that photography is for you."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk