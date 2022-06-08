Bristol Airport: Travel disruption continues with flight cancellations
There has been further disruption for Bristol Airport passengers with flights subject to delays and cancellation.
Seventeen flights into and out of the airport were cancelled on Wednesday, with many journeys suffering delays.
Passengers have been facing lengthy queues at check-in and security over recent weeks as the demand for travel returns after the Covid-19 pandemic.
Bristol Airport said it is recruiting more staff and Easyjet apologised to those affected by the cancellations.
The flights cancelled on Wednesday led to passengers being left stranded in destinations including Milan, Lisbon, Dubrovnik and Copenhagen.
Outgoing flights to Belfast, Edinburgh and Nice are among those which did not take off as scheduled.
Airlines and airports say they are facing a number of challenges as restrictions on international travel are lifted, including staff shortages, air traffic control restrictions, runway works and airport handling delays.
The travel industry cut thousands of jobs during the pandemic, but as demand for flights has returned, it has struggled to recruit staff, carry out security checks and train new workers.
Bristol Airport is holding a recruitment event on Thursday as it tries to fill 100 vacancies, including roles in security and baggage handling, as well as shops and cafes.
Easyjet said it was "very sorry and fully understands the disruption" caused by the cancellations.
"Unfortunately, due to the ongoing challenging operating environment and an air traffic control strike impacting Italian airspace, a number of flights to and from Bristol have been cancelled today, with most cancelled in advance to provide customers with notice to rebook.
"Customers are being provided with options to rebook or receive a refund as well as hotel accommodation and meals where required, along with information on how to arrange this quickly online or via the app," a spokesperson added.
