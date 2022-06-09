Timsbury man finishes second solo walk without sight
A man, who lost his sight at two years old, walked from Brighton to Bristol with just the help of a GPS app.
David Horwood, 32, from Timsbury, walked last year to raise money for Dorothy House hospital.
He said he was "humbled" by the response last time and has completed his second walk from his home in between the two cities.
He completed the 145-mile walk in 10 days with Google maps and the Soundscape app.
He said: "The app I use is not actually a satnav, it talks to you with as much detail as you need about road crossings, businesses, cycle paths, footpaths and that kind of thing.
"I think it's better to use Google maps, get the instructions and then use the app to follow along in real time."
Mr Horwood walked to raise money for Dorothy House hospital who provided end of life care for his father who died from terminal bowl cancer four years ago.
David also suffered from a type of cancer called retinoblastoma which is a cancer of the retina which he was diagnosed with aged two years old.
Mr Horwood said he said him and his family had always loved walking so he decided to do a walk for the charity in September last year.
After so many positive responses last time he decided to do another walk this year.
'Dealing with set-backs'
"I was so humbled by how people had responded and how effective social media could be."
He started his second walk on Sunday 22 May and officially finished on Wednesday 1 June but said the walk had a bumpy start.
"I think I took too much on this time, I tried to do some field routes which didn't have any spoken information on the GPS.
"I ended up climbing over a few fences. My clothes got caught on barbwire which was frustrating but it's all a part of the adventure.
"This time around it was about learning to deal with the set-backs because the last walk went so well. I had to learn to push on I guess.
"It's like a jigsaw puzzle, you know you have to fill in the gaps, and lot of it is figuring out where you're going next but it's survival."
The fundraiser is currently at £915 and counting with a goal of £1,000.
