Bristol's mayor said the Clean Air Zone launch faces further delays
The launch of Bristol's Clean Air Zone (CAZ) could be facing another delay due to a national issue with bus lane regulations, the mayor has said.
The CAZ, which involves motorists driving certain vehicles facing a £9 charge, was due to launch in September.
Mayor Marvin Rees said the bus lane changes were made by government and Bristol City Council has done "everything we can".
No specific date has been given for when the CAZ will launch.
Mr Rees said the change in regulations resulted in one of their suppliers "changing their work programme" as reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
He said he is trying to understand the "consequences of this change... but we need the government to come through now".
CAZ charges have been set from £9 for smaller vehicles and up to £100 for larger vehicles.
Any diesel vehicles that do not meet Euro 6 emission standards would be charged. They are likely to have been registered before September 2015.
Petrol vehicles that do not conform to Euro 4 emission standards would also be charged. They are generally vehicles registered before 1 January 2006.
Bristol City Council is legally required to introduce measures to cut harmful air pollution from vehicles driving in the city centre.
