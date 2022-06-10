Domestic abuse victims could be identified earlier, Bristol study shows
Researchers have found a way of using data to help identify domestic abuse victims before they go to hospital.
The study, by the University of Bristol, is the first in the UK to look at the connection between injuries in adults and domestic violence.
One woman, who was bitten, punched and kicked by her partner, said when attending hospital the cause of her injuries was largely overlooked.
Injuries are recorded by paramedics in a searchable database.
It is hoped by analysing the database for key words they can identify potential victims earlier and help them to access the most appropriate support.
The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, eventually sought refuge in the West Country after years of abuse elsewhere.
She has been left with memory problems after being placed in a comma.
"I've been to hospital quite a few times with bite marks on my face, but they didn't really ask me how I got them or give me any indication on whether I could speak to them or anything like that."
It was previously recognised that hospital patients will present injuries, caused by domestic violence, often to a single part of their body such as the head, face, or arm.
Before they are admitted to hospital the ambulance service gathers crucial information and feeds it into the Trauma Audit and Research Network [TARN] national database.
By analysing the data for key words, researchers have been able to accurately identify potential victims of domestic violence at a rate of about four in every 1,000 admissions to hospital.
Dr Hollie Garbett, a clinical teaching fellow at Bristol Medical School said: "Currently, no routine screening or data collection occurs within hospital trauma pathways for DVA [domestic violence and abuse].
"Our findings show that DVA-related injuries are present in patients with serious injuries, and confirm that searching the TARN database is a feasible way to help identify suspected cases of DVA."
Using the tailored search method, more than 10,000 records submitted to TARN by Southmead Hospital North Bristol NHS Trust, were looked at by the team.
It covered admissions from 2012 to 2019.
The researchers were able to identify 36 victims of domestic violence and abuse, confirmed by a review of their medical notes.
Dr Philip Braude, from Southmead Hospital, worked on the research, and said: "That can help us identify patterns to be able to support people much earlier in the pathway and then we can also provide the right training and support to staff because we know that when people are injured they may not be in a good mental or physical health state to talk about what happened to them before."
The researchers are now applying for funding to offer their research tool to hospitals throughout the country.
