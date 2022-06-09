Kill the Bill: Man pleads guilty to attacking police in city riots
A man has pleaded guilty to attacking police officers during Bristol riots.
Gopal Clarke, 24, of Kingswood, South Gloucestershire, pleaded guilty to a charge of violent disorder just before his hearing was due to start at Bristol Crown Court.
Det Supt James Riccio said Clarke "violently attacked police officers with the very equipment they carried to protect themselves as they tried to maintain public order".
He is due to be sentenced on 28 July.
Avon and Somerset Police said to date, 17 people have been jailed for offences committed outside Bridewell Police Station on Sunday, 21 March 2021.
'Criminal conduct'
Police said footage from the riots shows Clarke kicking officers on multiple occasions and throwing an object at them from close range.
He was also shown forcibly taking an officer's baton, using a police shield to ram officers and to strike several of them on the head with force.
Det Supt Riccio said: "Gopal Clarke, like many of those who have already appeared at court charged in connection with the shameful events in Bristol last spring, has admitted his conduct was criminal.
"Many of those officers feared for their safety as they tried to contain the likes of Clarke and many subsequently went home to their families injured.
"Such behaviour will never be tolerated," he added.
