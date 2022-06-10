Special Avon and Somerset PCs sent offensive WhatsApp messages
Two special constables from Avon and Somerset Police committed gross misconduct by sending "offensive and discriminatory" messages, a misconduct hearing has found.
The Avon and Somerset Police misconduct panel barred the two people, who were not named, from policing.
It found both would have been sacked had they not already resigned.
Chief Constable Pam Kelly, of Gwent Police, who chaired the hearing, said there had been "an abuse of trust".
The hearing was told the volunteer special constables sent a total of 26 posts, messages, photos and videos to each other on WhatsApp between 2019 and 2021.
Legal counsel for Avon and Somerset Police, Victoria Wachter, said: "It was not just one or two, we are looking at a lot of messages.
"Quite offensive material designed to demean women, BME [Black and Minority Ethnic] and disabled persons. Nobody was sacred in these communications."
She said the messages were "denigrating people who are not the same as they are".
Ms Kelly ordered the identities of the two people to be protected for medical reasons and in consideration of the impact it would have on their family life and businesses.
'Position of trust'
The hearing was told the officers had accepted they sent the messages, and one had expressed regret if their conduct had at any time fallen below the standards set out.
Reaching a finding of gross misconduct, Ms Kelly said she had found the messages "offensive".
"I determine the behaviour and content falls well below the standard expected of anyone involved in the police service," she said.
"All special constables hold a position of trust and this increases the officer's culpability. Integrity is a fundamental requirement for a police officer.
She added "the harm caused" affected "public confidence in the service as a whole".
"It is without question an abuse of trust."
