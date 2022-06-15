St Pauls Carnival: Levi Roots shares frustration at delay
The chair of St Pauls Carnival says it is "fair" that some people feel disappointed the event is not happening for a third year.
The Bristol festival celebrating African-Caribbean culture attracts an estimated 100,000 people.
This year the committee is instead running a "series of summer of activities" for local people.
Levi Roots said he understood the feeling within the community but they had to "look at safety first".
He also blamed "the finance of the carnival", and said that people "found it very hard to put their hands in their pockets" this year.
St Pauls Carnival is a community event supported by the Arts Council and Bristol City Council, and costs more than £650,000 to stage.
"Its about the community, including where the money comes from.
"It's not like any other sort of events where you take the money from anywhere, wherever it comes in," he added.
The series of activities replacing the main event will celebrate "community, history, and legacy", recognising the 60th anniversary of Jamaica's independence.
A full programme of events will be published in the coming weeks.
Mr Roots said it was "not about inviting people that have no connection with the local area".
"This is about the people of St Paul's this year."
The first St Pauls Carnival, then call St Pauls Festival, took place in 1968, with the aim of bringing the different communities of Bristol together.
It has since become a key event in the city's calendar.
Local people interviewed by the BBC said it was "completely disgraceful" that the carnival was not being held in 2022.
One woman said: "The whole concept of carnival has changed - why?"
"It would be great for us to invite all and sundry as we normally do for carnival but I think this year it's about the people. It's about them and their families," Mr Roots said.
"Next year we'll look at having a fantastic, fabulicious carnival," he added.
