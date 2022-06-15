Vinney Green youth custody unit 'already improving', council says
A secure youth custody home is "already improving" two months after receiving an inadequate Ofsted rating, council bosses claim.
Vinney Green, in Emersons Green, was slammed after Ofsted uncovered the use of "unlawful and painful" restraints of children during an inspection in April.
The institute for young offenders is run by South Gloucestershire Council.
Cabinet member for children and young people, Sam Bromiley, said staff have "worked hard" to embed improvements.
Following the report South Gloucestershire Council said it had taken immediate steps to address the concerns.
Mr Bromiley added that an investigation is also ongoing into the issues raised by Ofsted.
The council's cabinet has promised that conditions at Vinney Green, near Bristol, are now improving thanks to the help of outside experts who are changing the home's culture.
Ofsted have also returned to inspect the home and a new report is expected to be published soon.
But some opposition councillors said they remain concerned, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Labour group leader, councillor Pat Rooney, said at a cabinet meeting on Monday: "This administration has criticised the Labour group for raising our genuine concerns about performance in children's services, including Vinney Green, for years, including as recently as a few weeks ago.
"Now we read about unlawful restraints that have caused children genuine pain, illegal solitary confinement lasting three days, and staff entering children's bedrooms without knocking first."
The Liberal Democrat deputy group leader, councillor Maggie Tyrell, added: "We're obviously deeply worried by the report, but also by the fact we've previously received reassurances that work at the unit was satisfactory and improving.
"Now we receive further reassurances that measures have been put in place to address the issues that have emerged in this latest report."
'Improvements are underway'
Responding, Mr Bromiley said: "We take this feedback and the report very seriously, because our role first and foremost is to protect young people who live at Vinney Green.
"Regardless of their actions which may have led them to Vinney Green, they are vulnerable young people.
"The Ofsted report did speak on the positive relationship between staff and young people, with a particular focus on health and education teams.
"This is the culture we want to embed across the home.
"We're now almost two months since that original inspection and I'm confident that the improvements needed are already well underway."
