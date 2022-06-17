Six men receive football bans totalling 30 years
Six people have received football banning orders totalling 30 years and two of those people are now in prison.
The orders were given to six men who were aged 17-39 at the time for their behaviour during the 2021/2022 season.
It related to their conduct at Bristol Rovers' home ground Memorial Stadium and Bristol City's ground Ashton Gate.
Inspector Mark Nicholson from Avon and Somerset Police said the "thousands of football fans" who enjoy matches without issue will welcome the bans.
The offences occurred during the Bristol Rovers v Swindon Town match and when Bristol Rovers played Forest Green Rovers at home.
They also took place during the Bristol City v Derby County match and when Bristol City played Middlesbrough.
The bans, handed out in the past three weeks, prevent the men from attending any match in the UK for the duration of the order or going to certain areas near football stadiums on match days.
The men will also have to surrender their passports ahead of England international matches outside of the UK.
Spencer Pettifor, 31, of Stiling Close in Highbridge, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a pyrotechnic under the Sporting Events Act.
He was caught trying to ignite a smoke device among home fans after Bristol City scored against Middlesbrough on 19 February.
Knights Templar invasion
Pettifor received a three year ban and a 12-month community order, and was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work. He must also pay costs and fine totalling £180.
A 27-year-old man was jailed for 10 weeks for his involvement in pre-match disorder in Gloucester Road where a Swindon Town fan was kicked to the ground.
The team played Bristol Rovers on 2 October.
He pleaded guilty to a public order offence and was handed a six-year football banning order.
A man from Kingswood, Bristol, who was 17 at the time, admitted the same charge and and received a five-year football banning order.
He was also handed a 12-month community order with 220 hours of unpaid work.
Two men pleaded guilty to one public order charge regarding threatening behaviour, and a second charge for pitch incursion while dressed as a member of the Knights Templar following the 0-0 draw between Bristol Rovers and Forest Green Rovers at The Memorial Stadium.
James Mallett, 36, of Moravian Road in Kingswood, was jailed for 10 weeks and was ordered to pay a total of £128 in costs and a fine after he lunged at officers.
He received a 10-year football banning order when magistrates heard he had previously had a six-year ban.
Daniel Athey, 39, of Church Road in Kingswood, was given an 18-month community order with 220 hours' community service and a three-year football banning order.
He must pay costs and a fine totalling £280.
Two other men also received football banning orders for the match in April and police enquiries are ongoing.
'Potentially endanger public'
Ryan Rowlke Bosworth, 24, from Derby received a three-year football banning order. He must pay costs and a fine amounting to £449.
Police said he ran the length of the field during a Bristol City v Darby County game on 4 December, and tried to incite home fans at Ashton Gate.
Inspector Nicholson said: "Threatening behaviour and actions that could potentially endanger public safety will not be tolerated."
He said he was sure fans would welcome the bans handed down by the courts to the six men who had "acted irresponsibly".
"We will continue to proactively work with football clubs so match days remain an occasion all fans can enjoy and safely attend", he added.
