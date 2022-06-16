Man who ran 401 marathons to cycle and run across US
An endurance athlete who ran 401 marathons in 401 days has set off on his latest challenge to run and cycle 10,700 miles across the USA in 88 days.
Ben Smith, from Portishead, is doing it to raise £104,000 to develop an app for the 401 Foundation mental health and wellbeing charity.
"It's roughly 135 miles each day which will take roughly 14 to 16 hours each day to complete," said Mr Smith.
He plans to start running on most of his days at about 03:30 local time.
After he has run his marathon for five to six hours each day, he will get on his bike and cycle to the next location.
Bears, wildfires and snakes
Mr Smith said his experience of being bullied during his childhood has spurred him on to this latest challenge.
"I myself have gone through some difficult times.
"I know how it feels to be at your lowest low.
"I wasn't aware of the support and health that was out there because I didn't have the energy to look for it.
"We want to make these things easy for people to find," he said.
Mr Smith is no stranger to endurance challenges.
He raised £250,000 for two anti-bullying charities back in 2016 with his original 401 challenge.
But his latest trip will bring some risks that are unique to America.
"Because of the time of year that we are going - when there's lots of light - we will hit some parts of the USA that are dangerous.
"We've got tornado season in the south and potential wild fires in the north west.
"I've had the right people around me, we've had three and a half years years to plan for it - even if there's bears, alligators or snakes on the road, I'll give it everything I've got."
