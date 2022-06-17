Bristol and Somerset dog owners share heatwave care advice
Animal welfare experts have issued a warning for pet owners ahead of the weekend heat wave.
Vets at Bristol Animal Rescue Centre said there is a real risk of heatstroke and burned paws during the hot weather.
They advised owners to be aware of signs such as limping, licking feet, if pads have turned a darker colour and blisters or redness.
Bristol and Somerset dog owners have shared what they are doing to keep their pets safe.
Gabby Olmos from Bristol, a first-time dog owner of two years, said she cancelled her appointments with a dog walking company this weekend due to the "risky" hot weather.
"We have been walking our dog early morning or late at night," she said.
"We went to a food festival a few years back and saw a young dog with its owners sitting directly in the hot sun. You could see the dog was struggling.
"Sometimes it's good to take a step back and think, 'Does the dog really need to be in this environment?'"
Carol Vincent from Shepton Mallet used to be a vet and has been a dog owner for more than 20 years.
She currently looks after her three dogs, Skye, Pip and Rudi.
Ms Vincent said she sticks to the "eight till eight your dog will bake" rule.
"I wet a towels, put them in a freezer, keep it in a cool bag and then let the dogs lay on it when we get back to the car after a walk," she said.
"Also if you're going to something like a car boot sale on a hot day, for God's sake, leave your dog at home."
Bath Vet and cat owner Amy Curtis said bulldogs or pugs tend to suffer from heatstroke more.
"I would advise to not exercise your dog during a heatwave," she said.
"Any animal affected by heatstroke needs to be cooled down with running water, as much as they can tolerate and then transport them to the vet as soon as you can."
Dr Damian Pacini, principal vet at Bristol Animal Rescue Centre, said owners "should think twice" before taking their dogs out in the heatwave.
"It's much harder for them to communicate how they're feeling so pet owners will need to be more intuitive and try to offer them ways to keep cool where possible," he said.
