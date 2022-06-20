Endurance athlete's 10,700-mile USA challenge cut short
- Published
An endurance athlete who planned to run and cycle 10,700 miles (17,220km) across the USA in 88 days has had his challenge cut short.
Ben Smith, from Portishead, became known for running 401 marathons in 401 days.
His latest challenge was halted after just four days due to extreme weather and an ongoing injury.
Shaun Tymon, chair of the 401 Foundation, said: "My priority is to keep Ben safe."
Organisers said amid searing heat and tropical rainstorms, the "devastating" decision was taken to stop Mr Smith and just "get him home".
The athlete's USA Challenge was aiming to raise £104,000 to develop an app for the 401 Foundation mental health and wellbeing charity.
Mr Smith travelled to Boston, Massachusetts, on 12 June carrying an injury.
He planned to run a marathon for five to six hours each day then cycle to the next location.
Organisers said he was given "great advice and support" from sport injury professionals and was confident it could be managed.
However, he lost time by walking his running segment and they said the loss of rest time started to take its toll on his recovery.
'Something wrong'
Helen Lazenby, operations support at 401 HQ, said she had been speaking to Mr Smith "sometimes four or five times a day to keep a close eye on him".
"I could sense there was something wrong after he completed day three. He was exhausted," she said.
"To have lost the miles early on was not the best start for him and it started to play on his mind.
"We spoke and I just knew it was the time to have a very difficult conversation with him," added Ms Lazenby.
Mr Tymon said his priority was to "keep Ben safe".
"The 401 Foundation is a mental health charity after all, and I could see he was not only struggling with the elements and the environment but being completely on his own was particularly hard for him.
"His steely determination to keep going is just incredible so to have to stop now will be devastating for him."
The chairman thanked the charity's sponsors and supporters and said their focus was to get Mr Smith home and help him fully recover.
